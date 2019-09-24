Watch again

PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is happening during the last week of September.

For 25 years, tens-of-thousands of people have headed to Paducah's riverfront for the event. They feast on more than 90,000 pounds of meat while helping support dozens of charities.

This year's festival starts Thursday, Sept. 26, and preparations are underway.

The tents are going up. Booths are being assembled. Soon, the meat will hit the cookers. "Your 31 contestants are setting up to deliver the 50,000 people the best dang BBQ that they will ever have," Barbecue on the River nonprofit President Susie Coiner says.

People will swarm Paducah this weekend, and that will affect businesses.

Doe's Eat Place is right across the street from the main parking lot where the event takes place. Manager Jacob Cunningham says their location is prime.

"There's usually not enough barbecue to go around, and we're right here across from where it's at. We are the first place everyone goes to get food when there is no barbecue to be had," Cunningham says.

The main parking lot for downtown shoppers, including Doe's customers, will be closed and used for the event. Other business owners say the event isn't good for their customers, because of the restricted parking.

If you are going to the event, you can avoid the parking chaos by parking at Carson Park. A local charity will be running a trolley system to and from the park. You pay a donation, hop on the trolley, and head to downtown Paducah.

That could leave some space forlocals to still shop downtown this week.

Even with parking problems, Cunningham hopes the event is packed. "We always want to see that really busy," Cunningham says. "Even if it's not directly in our restaurant, that always comes back to us in the end."

The anticipation for the crowds has begun. "It's like when you have company coming, everyone is doing all the work to greet the 50 thousand people that are coming," Coiner says.

There are some new things this year at Barbecue on the River.

Coiner says there will be more places for you to sit and eat. The downtown Paducah farmer's market pavilion will have tables for the public.

Also there will be a beer garden run by J-Mack's barbecue this year actually located on the river front behind the flood wall. Coiner says for the first time in 25 years, it's literally barbecue on the river!

WPSD will have live broadcasts at 5 and 6 at Barbecue on the River. The event unofficially starts with Porkstock, a kick off event held Wednesday night.

For more information on parking, click here.