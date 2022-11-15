PADUCAH — The 28th annual Barbecue on the River festival raised more than $400,000 for charity. It was the first year the event was back to somewhat normal following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and cancellations.
The event's new organizer, Beautiful Paducah, wanted the event to make just as big of an impact as before.
Organizers with Beautiful Paducah say the numbers are very similar to recent years.
Totals typically fall between $400,000 and $500,000.
Despite only operating at 65% capacity compared to 2019, the group was able to surpass its goal.
The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than they expected.
“We had several of our different vendors donate to even more charities than we originally thought, so there were 77 different charities,” Wallace says.
St. Vincent de Paul was one of them.
The nonprofit held a pop-up thrift shop during the event to raise funds. President Suzanne Warren says they donated half of their proceeds to tornado relief agencies in Mayfield.
“We’re giving money to Camp Graves and The Lighthouse and St. Vincent de Paul in Mayfield,” Warren says.
The half St. Vincent de Paul kept is going towards a new building.
Warren says they've outgrown their current location.
“They have donated generously to us things that they no longer need but someone else will need, and therefore we're needing to expand,” says Warren.
The nearly $4,000 is making a small dent in the project price.
“It’ll be quite a lengthy project. Probably around $1.5 million,” says Warren.
But. the charity is excited to grow and provide more services for the community.
Beautiful Paducah is also looking to grow Barbecue on the River even bigger in 2023.
Planning is already underway.
“I and the rest of the team are going to start diving into creating the new and improved layout — a lot of the same features of last year, but definitely some major improvements and some additions,” says Wallace.
Next year's event is scheduled for Sept. 21-23.
Beautiful Paducah says the goal is to work back up to full capacity, because more vendors means more money they can put back into the community.
For a full breakdown of funds raised for each organization, click here.