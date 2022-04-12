PADUCAH — Barbecue is back on the river in downtown Paducah this year!
For the past two years, the event has been held as Barbecue Off the River because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of holding the staple festival in a central location downtown, vendors sold barbecue and other foods at separate locations to raise money for local charities.
Local nonprofit Beautiful Paducah LLC is taking over the event from Barbecue On the River Inc. Beautiful Paducah co-founder and executive director Whitney Ravellette Wallace — who also co-owns the Johnson Bar with her husband Tyler Wallace — confirms to Local 6 that this year's event will be held on the river.
According to the Beautiful Paducah website, this year's festival will be held Sept. 22-24.
"With the support of Co-founders Susie Coiner & Carol Gault, Beautiful Paducah is proud to announce that BBQ on the River WILL return in 2022! After 27 years of successfully cooking some of the best BBQ in the country and raising the most money for charity, we feel confident that our organization will maintain the essence of this longstanding tradition - all while breathing new energy & life into one of Paducah's most remarkable annual displays of camaraderie & unity; via delicious food and civic engagement!" a statement on the nonprofit's website reads. "This year's BBQOTR 2022 theme - Smoke on the Water - will be in honor of BBQ returning to the river and the role we plan for music to play in this year's festival and in the future years to come!"
This year, Barbecue On the River will take place in the city's Entertainment Destination Center, which the nonprofit's website says will allow "adults who are 21 years of age and older will be able to enjoy a beer, cocktail, or glass of wine anywhere within the festival bounds."
Beautiful Paducah says it will also offer Barbecue Off the River locations at Noble Park for venders who want to remain away from crowds and high-traffic areas or who would prefer to serve people in an alcohol-free area. "We will be offering free public transportation from BBQ on the River to BBQ off the River and vice versa all day and evening on Saturday for those who would like to experience both!" the nonprofit's website says.
During Tuesday night's Paducah City Commission meeting, leaders will vote on a contract for promotional services for the 2022 Barbecue On the River.
For more details about this year's Barbecue On the River event, visit beautifulpaducah.org/bbq.