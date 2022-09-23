PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah.
Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week.
Business owners say Barbecue on the River is an event they look forward to, and they typically bring in a lot of extra revenue during the festival. But, because of road closures during this year's event, their street is empty. One business owner says she hasn't made a single sale all week.
Downtown Paducah is bustling with visitors because of Barbecue on the River. Thousands fill the streets from Jefferson to Executive Boulevard.
But just one street over on Broadway, there's no one.
Kenn Gray, who owns Home, an interior design store on Broadway Street, says it's hitting downtown merchants hard.
“Financially, this is very important for us, these types of events. Barbecue on the River, particularly, and other ones like the QuiltWeek, we really count on those weeks and weekends,” Gray says.
Some businesses have had to close their doors for the week.
For Gray, customer traffic has been slow. “We have had a little bit of business, but it's nothing like what it should be to have 25,000 or 30,000 people two blocks away,” says Gray.
Gray says barriers that are eliminating routes and parking don’t make sense, especially when the festival isn't happening that far down.
“There was really not a reason to close the first two blocks of Broadway. For us to sort of be left on the outskirts of such a large opportunity is very disconcerting,” Gray says.
The businesses say they would've been more than happy to be a part of the festivities, and they hope changes can be made next year.
“We need vendors on the street and music and all the things that sort of extend the Barbecue on the River festival. That's the solution,” says Gray.
The city of Paducah says it closed those roads because Beautiful Paducah, the organization in charge of this year's Barbecue on the River, requested it.
Local 6 reached out to Beautiful Paducah to find out why they wanted the road closed, but the group declined to comment.
Some of the businesses on Broadway Street that are still open are coming together to hire live entertainment for Saturday night.
They hope it'll bring some of the barbecue crowd over to their street.