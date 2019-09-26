Watch again

PADUCAH — For the third year in a row, Off the Bone has made the trip from Mobile Alabama to serve their famous ribs at Barbecue on the River.

"We love when they bite into our ribs and they say yum, so good," says Off the Bone cook Hank the Tank.

Hank says there is more to it than just making sure everything tastes good though. He says they have to make sure the food they serve is cooked well and stored properly.

"With hot weather and meat, it has to be right, even the coleslaw. Everything has to be the right temperature, because we don't want anyone getting sick," says Hank.

Barbecue on the River organizer Susie Coiner says each booth is inspected twice a day to make sure they are following all protocols.

'We work hard on that. It's a priority of ours," says Coiner.

She says it's just like eating at a restaurant.

"They're held to that same standard — temperature, the hand washing sinks, the protocol of how you safely handle food, the temperature in which you store food. That is top notch on our mind," says Coiner.

Hanks says it's all part of the process of making the customers eating experience the best it can be.

"We take pride in what we do, take a lot of pride into what we do," says Hank.

