BBQ otr

PADUCAH— 2019 Barbecue on the River winners.

Grand Champion: Pork N Genes Catering

Reserve Champion: Downtown Kiwanis Club

Best Booth: The Farm

Chicken

Backyard:

1st- Ozeans Ribs

2nd- River City Rib Ticklers

3rd- Still Smokin' BBQ

Circuit:

1st- A&J Bar-B-Que

2nd- Buzzard Brothers

3rd- Pork N Genes Catering/ Mark Cope BBQ

Ribs

Backyard: 

1st- Downtown Kiwanis

2nd- Ozeans Ribs

3rd- Masterhouse BBQ

Circuit:

1st- Tilfords Q Krew

2nd- Deez Butts BBQ/ Cowboys BBQ & Rib Co.

3rd- Pork N Genes Catering

Shoulder

Backyard: 

1st- Ballard Memorial Baseball Boosters

2nd- Masterhouse BBQ

3rd- Brothers BBQ

Circuit:

1st- Fine Smoke

2nd- Pork N Genes Catering

3rd- The Farm/ Tommy Q's

Whole Hog

Backyard: 

1st- Downtown Kiwanis

2nd- Ozeans Ribs

3rd- River City Rib Ticklers

Circuit:

1st- Pork N Genes Catering 

2nd- Larry, Darrell & Darrell

3rd- Tommy Q's

Anything But Winners

Best Beef: Cartel 

Best Wings: The Farm

Best Dessert: Deez Butts BBQ

Best Side: Cartel 

Best Sauce: Louisiana Fire Company

Best Seafood: Cartel 

                