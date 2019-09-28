PADUCAH— 2019 Barbecue on the River winners.
Grand Champion: Pork N Genes Catering
Reserve Champion: Downtown Kiwanis Club
Best Booth: The Farm
Chicken:
Backyard:
1st- Ozeans Ribs
2nd- River City Rib Ticklers
3rd- Still Smokin' BBQ
Circuit:
1st- A&J Bar-B-Que
2nd- Buzzard Brothers
3rd- Pork N Genes Catering/ Mark Cope BBQ
Ribs
Backyard:
1st- Downtown Kiwanis
2nd- Ozeans Ribs
3rd- Masterhouse BBQ
Circuit:
1st- Tilfords Q Krew
2nd- Deez Butts BBQ/ Cowboys BBQ & Rib Co.
3rd- Pork N Genes Catering
Shoulder
Backyard:
1st- Ballard Memorial Baseball Boosters
2nd- Masterhouse BBQ
3rd- Brothers BBQ
Circuit:
1st- Fine Smoke
2nd- Pork N Genes Catering
3rd- The Farm/ Tommy Q's
Whole Hog
Backyard:
1st- Downtown Kiwanis
2nd- Ozeans Ribs
3rd- River City Rib Ticklers
Circuit:
1st- Pork N Genes Catering
2nd- Larry, Darrell & Darrell
3rd- Tommy Q's
Anything But Winners
Best Beef: Cartel
Best Wings: The Farm
Best Dessert: Deez Butts BBQ
Best Side: Cartel
Best Sauce: Louisiana Fire Company
Best Seafood: Cartel