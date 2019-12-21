UPDATE: The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Whitaker has been found and arrested by authorities in Carbondale, IL.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— McCracken County deputies are looking for a Bardwell man accused of taking part in a burglary and assault of a woman.
In the early morning hours of December 18, deputies were called to a home in Reidland, KY.
The woman who called 911 said two men were attempting to get into her home with a knife.
While on the phone with 911, the men got inside. They assaulted her while she was holding her baby and her phone was stolen.
She and her roommate were able to fight off the two men who then ran away.
One of the suspects has been identified as 23-year-old Kaelan Whitaker of Bardwell, KY.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Whitaker and deputies are attempting to find him.
Anyone with information on Whitaker's whereabouts is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 444-4719.