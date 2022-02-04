Crews are working hard at Barkley Airport after Thursday's winter weather left the runway covered in snow and ice.
According to Dennis Rouleau, the Executive Director at Barkley Airport, the airport was forced to call McCracken County dispatch for assistance after a machine spreading de-icer malfunctioned Friday morning.
The county has dispatched a truck and spreader to help clear the runway, with hopes it can be cleared in time for this evenings flight, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said.
A flight scheduled for noon today already had to be cancelled due to ice on the runway.
United Flight UA5017 is expected to land in Barkley at 9:44 p.m.