PADUCAH -- As part of the CARES Act, Barkley Regional Airport will receive $1,086,134 in grant funds for their portion of the $77.2 million given to Kentucky airports.
The Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau says the funds will help to fill the gap brought on by the massive loss of revenues the airport has suffered due to the lack of travelling related to the pandemic.
Rouleau says the funds will help the airport provide the high level of service that passengers expect from them.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says there are a total of 55 Kentucky airports getting funds from the CARES Act.
Additionally, Kentucky communities and organizations have received more than $800 million from the CARES Act to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education, and economic developments.
Other airports in the Kentucky Local 6 area who are receiving funds from the CARES Act include the Fulton Airport in Fulton, the Mayfield Graves County Airport in Mayfield, and the Kyle-Oakley Field in Murray. All of these airports are getting $30,000 each.