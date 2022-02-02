PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah says flights are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3. 

The cancellation was announced ahead of a major winter storm. 

"The safety of our passengers will always be our priority," the airport said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Please be cautious, safe, and warm." 

For more information, the airport advises customers to call United Airlines at 800-864-8331.

For more information about Barkley Regional Airport, including information about flight schedules, visit flybarkley.com.