PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah says flights are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3.
The cancellation was announced ahead of a major winter storm.
MORE DETAILS: Weather Authority Alert - Wednesday Night into Thursday
"The safety of our passengers will always be our priority," the airport said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Please be cautious, safe, and warm."
For more information, the airport advises customers to call United Airlines at 800-864-8331.
For more information about Barkley Regional Airport, including information about flight schedules, visit flybarkley.com.