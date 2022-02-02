Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to three quarters of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, and all of western Kentucky. New Madrid and Mississippi counties in southeast Missouri. Massac, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, and Gallatin counties in southeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute tonight, and the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph on Thursday could damage ice-laden trees and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. &&