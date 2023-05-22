WEST PADUCAH, KY — Paducah and McCracken County leaders asked for some of their money back after Barkley Regional Airport had funding left over once its new terminal project was complete. Monday night, the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board decided to tell the city and county no.
This all goes back to $5.3 million in grant funding awarded to the airport.
Paducah and McCracken County invested several million dollars toward the new terminal and other airport projects.
When both government bodies heard about the $5.3 million in grant funding, they requested $2 million of what they paid to be returned for city and county projects.
The board said it will hold the city and county to the interlocal agreement signed in 2021, and the money will be used for other airport-related projects.
Board members say investing in airport improvements is beneficial to the county and the city.
However, McCracken County commissioners who attended the meeting Monday night say it would be best to give that money back to the county and the city.
"This decision wasn't made lightly, and I assure you that we made extensive, there were extensive discussions about the funding and about all of the asks that were made by Commissioner (Bill) Bartleman and Commissioner (Eddie) Jones," BRAA Board Chairman Jay Matheny says.
During the meeting, Jones asked the board to give back $2 million the county and the city had previously given the airport.
"Essentially, we're asking for to reduce the local share from three to two, and we think that can be done without putting any money in jeopardy," Jones says.
Bartleman recommended the airport use federal money for other projects. Those include airfield development and improvements to airport-owned facilities.
"But we just think that there's a good chance to get federal grants for some of the other projects that you're talking funding the state grant from," Bartleman says.
But Matheny says the funding surplus will benefit the county and the city in the long run.
"That $5.3 million is going to allow us to bring the airport into the 21st century to make improvements that are ultimately going to be beneficial to the airport in the long term," Matheny says. "That's ultimately going to benefit the city. That's ultimately going to benefit the county. It's ultimately going to benefit the region, and more importantly, it's ultimately going to benefit our patrons."
Half of the Barkley Regional Airport Board is appointed by the mayor of Paducah. The other half is appointed by the McCracken County judge executive.
The new Barkley Regional Airport Terminal is expected to open on June 28.