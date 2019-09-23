Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The chair of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority says a project to build a new terminal would improve both comfort and safety for travelers.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $2,296,605 to Barkley Regional for the design of a new terminal building.

"This grant is for the engineering, for the architectural and the civil engineering proposals," said Barkley Regional Airport Authority Chair George Bray.

Bray said the design phase is expected to take eight to 12 months.

"We are told that we could actually be turning ground within 12 to 18 months," Bray said.

Although the total price tag of the project is uncertain until the design of the terminal is complete and the construction bids are in, Bray estimates the entire project to cost between $30 million and $40 million. Bray said more grants will come to help fund the project. Bray said they've been told the airport is in line to get up to $20 million for the construction of the new terminal.

Barkley Regional's current terminal is more than 65 years old.

"Barkley Regional Airport terminal is the front door of the Paducah community for business people from the outside. So the terminal was built in 1953 and we're way overdue for a new terminal," said Bray. "So not only will it provide a new front door for the community. But for any passengers flying out of here, it'll provide a lot more comfort and it'll be a space where they'll want to come to spend time before their flights."

Bray said the current terminal is outdated, with the parking lot being much too close to the building.

"TSA would not approve our parking lot. It's grandfathered in, so they would not approve it today. We need new security equipment. We don't have room for the security technology that's available today. So the new terminal is going to provide us with all that opportunity," said Bray.

Barkley Regional Airport has an economic impact of more than $43 million for the region, according to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.

"I think it's a very exciting time for Paducah, McCracken County, and the whole region, because this terminal will benefit the entire western Kentucky Purchase region," said Bray.

During our recent trip with local leaders to Washington, D.C., Chao told Local 6 she supports improving Barkley Regional.

"President Trump feels very strongly that we got to pay attention to rural America. So we've actually done a lot for the airport infrastructure of the country, and I don't want Paducah to lose out," Chao said.

In all, the FAA will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants to places around the country. In addition to nearly $2.3 million for Barkley Regional Airport, Fulton Airport will get $216,000 to remove obstructions and Lake Barkley State Park will get $150,000 to improve the runway safety area.