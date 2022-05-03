PADUCAH- Your options at Barkley Regional Airport could soon be expanding. This as SkyWest is looking to get rid of the flights they provide in and out of Paducah.
The Barkley Regional Airport Authority is hoping to resolve this temporarily by bringing in another airline to add a flight option to Nashville. The airport authority will be sending a letter to the Department of Transportation (DOT) to get the new plan approved.
Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau and other local leaders made the trip to SkyWest's headquarters in Utah once the news broke that the company would be pulling out of Barkley Regional Airport.
"If it wasn't for the mayor, Mayor Bray, and Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Sandra Wilson. We recently went to SkyWest and a meeting with a top executive at SkyWest, where it was unveiled this plan," Rouleau said.
The letter to DOT lays out the proposal. SkyWest would keep running one round trip flight to Chicago. In addition, Southern Airways would be brought in to run two round trip flights from Paducah to Nashville. Barkley Airport Authority Board Chair Jay Matheny detailed how people that use the airport regularly would benefit.
"This one is a little bit of a different feel to it definitely, but to me I think there's definitely some appeal to being able to book a flight from Paducah," Matheny said. "You know if it's Paducah to Chicago and Chicago to wherever, or Paducah Nashville and Nashville to wherever and it's still, you're still on essentially the same airline."
Rouleau says, regardless of what DOT decides, SkyWest still has an obligation to Barkley Regional Airport.
"SkyWest has to stay. Has to serve our market until there's a replacement, until the end of the contract," Rouleau said.
Barkley Regional Airport is set to receive bids from airlines that could replace SkyWest's services at the airport. Those bids will be heard on May 11.
You can read the airport authority's full letter to the Department of Transportation below: