MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Barkley Regional Airport is getting an $80,000 grant to help build a new terminal. The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization awarded the grant Thursday.
PACRO members from McCracken, Ballard, Graves and Marshall counties in Kentucky and Metropolis, Illinois, each contributed $16,000 to fund the grant. PACRO says the money came from sales of insulating electrical oil from the Paducah DOE site.
That grant was one of several PACRO awarded Thursday.
The organization awarded McCracken County two grants — one for $10,000 and one for $15,000 — for a sports market study and a B.U.I.L.D. grant application.
Additionally, PACRO presented Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel with two grants to help two startup businesses: one grant for $80,000 and another for $200,000.
PACRO works with the U.S. Department of Energy and local communities affected by the closure of the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant to promote economic development.