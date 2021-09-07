PADUCAH — The new terminal project at Barkley Regional Airport is moving forward.
Tuesday, the airport's board of directors voted to approve funding and construction bids.
The board accepted Federal Aviation Administration grants totaling more than $14 million.
During a special called meeting, board memebers also approved a grant offer from the FAA airport improvement program to build the terminal.
The grant is about $11.6 million.
Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said the funding will help the process move forward.
"This is the keystone piece of funding we were looking for in the project, so we are very, very grateful to the FAA, Sen. McConnell and Rep. Comer for funding this project," Rouleau said.
The board also approved about $18.6 million in new terminal-related construction contracts.
The project is estimated to cost about $42 million.