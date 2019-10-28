MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— The goal is to begin construction for Barkley Regional Airport's new terminal by next Summer.
The airport's board members met Monday to get an update on the progress of the new terminal.
The airport received almost $2.3 million from the Federal Government to start the process. Board chair, George Bray, says the new terminal will have modern accommodations for passengers as they travel through Paducah and the region. He says it could also help businesses in the area.
"Once the new terminal is actually built, there's going to be a place for companies to locate. For certain companies it will be to their advantage to locate close too an airport," Bray says. "We hope to provide that space for them. The design of the new terminal is actually allowing the space for companies to locate here."
Bray says once they begin construction, it will take around two years to finish. The airport plans on using local contractors and materials for the construction site.