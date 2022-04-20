PADUCAH — The new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport is still under construction, but the airport authority board is already discussing what artwork will be featured there.
An ad hoc committee created by the board met Wednesday to discuss their options. Committee members said their goal is to choose artwork that represents the region.
They also laid out plans to commission local artists and what requirements they will need to meet.
"For the submission for the call for artists, the artist would submit a statement expressing their interest in the project, a resume, references, you know, names and contact information for references, and then they would share images of their past work," art consultant Meridith McKinley said.
The airport plans to finish the new terminal by late 2022 or early 2023.