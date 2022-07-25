PADUCAH, KY — The Barkley Regional Airport Board of Directors discussed a range of topics Monday, including the status of the airport’s potential new air service carrier, Contour Aviation.
Board members say the Department of Transportation has still not approved the proposal for Contour to take over for SkyWest, which announced earlier this year that it would be leaving Barkley Regional Airport and a number of other smaller airports.
The DOT is still trying to decide if Barkley will be classified as an Essential Air Service or an Alternative Essential Air Service.
There is no word on when the department will make that decision.
Once approved, Contour's contract with Barkley would provide 30-passenger, roundtrip flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, from Barkley Regional Airport.