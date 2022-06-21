PADUCAH — The Barkley Regional Airport Advisory Board has voted to choose Contour Aviation as the next air service provider out of Paducah.
The board's decision follow's SkyWest's announcement to stop providing flights to and from Chicago at the Paducah airport.
Contour is offering to provide 30-passenger, roundtrip flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, from Barkley Regional Airport.
The board voted to contract with Contour for the next three years.
After the board's decision Tuesday, the next step is for the recommendation to be considered by the Department of Transportation. The approval process could take 60 to 90 days.
Contour could take over as the airport's service provider as early as October. In the meantime, SkyWest will continue to provide flights to and from Chicago.
Local 6's Jack Kane attended the board's meeting Tuesday night. Watch Local 6 at 6 and Local 6 at 10 for more details.