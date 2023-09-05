MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Barkley Regional Airport is getting more than $8.1 million from a federal discretionary grant to help the airport with its runway rehabilitation project.
Leaders on Tuesday thanked U.S. Rep. James Comer for his role in securing the funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The grant will go toward resurfacing the runway and replacing the lights. It's part of the second phase of a runway rehabilitation project.
While leaders said it's a great addition to the new terminal, which has been operating for more than two months now, the airport authority has also had to deal with issues with Contour Airlines.
Airport management had to address a rocky start with the air service provider.
"We had some hiccups," Barkley Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said. "We had some growing pains when they first started, but I think they've taken on some new markets and brought on some new airplanes."
Customers have had complaints about the booking process with Contour. The airline service took over at Barkley Airport last December after SkyWest pulled out as the carrier.
Leaders with the airport said they've worked with Contour to improve customer service. They said they hope that leads to more flyers. Currently, planes are filled on average to 70% capacity.
"Typically around December, January or February it would slow down," said Rouleau. "But we don't think that's going to happen. We think we will still be successful during those months."
With the transition from SkyWest to Contour, management said tickets are now cheaper, and the typical flyer has also changed.
"We've seen a slight demographic change," said Rouleau. "We see more families, because it's more affordable to fly than previously."
Amid the growing pains, airport leaders said the new terminal is definitely a fresh start.
"They say it's hard to criticize 'cause it's just, we've needed this for a very long time, 65 years, and so now we have it and now we have a great front door to the community," said Rouleau.
The runway rehabilitation project is expected to begin spring of 2024.
Airport leaders said it will take about five months to complete.
Local 6 reached out to Contour Airlines about the number of flights coming out of Paducah and whether the amount has increased, but we haven't received a response.