Barkley Regional Airport issued a PSA to help bring awareness to "puppy scams" and catfishing in the local area, according to a press release from the airport.
In "puppy scams," the scam artists will sell a pet online. After someone goes through the transaction, the scammer will ask the victim to pay to ship the pet by air. Currently, shipping pets is not available at Barkley, so this transaction is illegitimate.
With catfishing, scam artists will try to form an online relationship with the victim. Over time, as the relationship is formed, they will ask the victim to send them money to buy an airline ticket for a visit, but this can be a scam, and the ticket is fake.
If you've fallen victim to a scam, contact the local authorities to file a report.
"It’s common to feel embarrassed when you fall victim to a scam," said Officer Blake Quinn, community engagement officer of Paducah Police. "However, it’s important to understand that the perpetrators do this professionally and work very hard to deceive you. It’s equally important to contact your local authorities when this happens so that we can investigate it and educate the public in efforts to prevent it from happening in the future."
The National Cybersecurity Alliance has resources for those who may question if a transaction or relationship is legitimate: staysafeonline.org/resources.
Kentuckians can also report scams to the office of the attorney general at 888-432-9257 or file a scam complaint online at this link: secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/AttorneyGeneral/ScamReport.