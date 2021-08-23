PADUCAH — The Barkley Regional Airport board met Monday night, approving some funding and other agenda items involving the airport.
Monday night we also got an update to the $ 42 million project to build a new passenger terminal.
Friday, we learned the airport is getting $10 million for that project. They had already received $16.3 million from the federal government before that recent announcement. The funding comes from the FAA's Airport Improvement Program.
Also during Monday night's meeting, an inter-local cooperation agreement between the city of Paducah and McCracken County passed for $5.8 dollars to be shared equally to further along the terminal project. Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said that's a big help.
"Things are moving fairly well. I'm feeling pretty good on the funding. It's good news that we have the written commitment from the city and county, and the ability to pass invoices over and get that process quickly," he said.
The project is on track and scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.