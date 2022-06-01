PADUCAH — The Barkley Regional Airport Authority has opened its search for regional artists to create artwork for the new terminal currently under construction.
The terminal is expected to open in the spring of next year, and the BRAA board has said the airport would like the new terminal to feature art by local artists.
In a news release announcing the call to artists is officially open, the BRAA says the request is open to artists within a 50-mile radius of the airport, which is in West Paducah.
The airport authority plans to commission artwork from three artists whose work will be featured in public areas throughout the building.
According to the news release, the airport authority is looking for art that "provides an impactful 'wow' experience that welcomes people to Paducah and the region," generates community pride, lets visitors know Paducah values art and highlight's Paducah's art culture. Paducah is part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, known for the LowerTown Arts District and its role in the world of fiber art because of its annual AQS QuiltWeek.
The deadline for the current round of the artist selection process is July 11. For that round, the BRAA is asking applicants to describe their interest in the project and share images of works they've created in the past. The airport authority is not asking applicants to create proposals for the terminal project yet.
The BRAA says an art committee will review the artists' qualifications and pick three finalists. Those who are chosen as finalists will then present proposals to the BRAA board.
Interested artists can apply by July 11 via callforentry.org. There is no entry fee. The BRAA notes that there are two calls for artists open for the project: a call for art for the "feature wall" in the airport ticketing area and a call for art for two walls in the gate area. So, artists who want to be considered for both areas must submit an application for each of the two calls.
For more information about the two calls for art and to download applications, visit flybarkley.com/call-for-artists.