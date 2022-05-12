PADUCAH — The proposals are in, and Barkley Regional Airport has received bids for new carriers.
This, as SkyWest is looking to end the flight services they provide in and out of Paducah. Three different carriers submitted essential air service proposals.
With different plane sizes, destinations and average fare prices, there's a lot the Barkley Regional Airport Authority has to look through before they can make a decision.
When the deadline arrived at midnight Wednesday, Barkley had yet to receive any bids. But Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau wasn't worried.
“I knew that we were going to receive proposals. I wasn't concerned about it at all. We have a strong market,” Rouleau says.
He was right.
Around 11 a.m. Thursday, three bids came in.
“Contour is offering roundtrips to Charlotte. And both Southern Air Express and Boutique are offering trips to Nashville,” says Rouleau.
Both Southern Airways and Boutique Air will fly eight- to nine-passenger seat planes.
Contour Airlines will charter 30-seat flights.
With an assortment of other amenities between the different bids, the Barkley Regional Airport Authority has to make some decisions.
“The Department of Transportation, which accepted these proposals, is the ultimate decision maker, but they ask for community support, so we have 30 days so to comment,” Rouleau says.
It’s possible they could reject all three proposals.
“If we reject all three, then we will continue to stay with SkyWest until the end of the contract,” says Rouleau.
Nothing is guaranteed right now, but Rouleau is optimistic about the future of Barkley. “We're building this new terminal and we're confident that we're going to have somebody operating out of here.” Rouleau says.
There was talk of Southern Airways coming in temporarily to add a flight option to Nashville until a new carrier was chosen.
Rouleau says that option is on hold because: “We'd be waiving our rights under EAS to have twin-engine service from now on. That was something the board wasn't willing to do long term.”
The contract with SkyWest is scheduled to expire Jan. 31, 2023.
Rouleau plans to have another carrier in service before that date.