MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Construction of the new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport is in its final stages. With opening day scheduled for next month, Barkley’s finance committee sat down Thursday to discuss its budget.
They're expecting some changes for the upcoming fiscal year. Just how much it'll change is unclear.
Committee members say that's because there are several factors that can affect how much money is needed to make operations at Barkley run smoothly.
The biggest factor is how much it'll take to run the new terminal in comparison to the old one.
Couple that with inflation and possibly needing more staff to handle the now expanded property.
Airport leaders are doing their best they can to estimate and reassess when they have more concrete details.
Leaders at Barkley Regional Airport are counting down the days until the doors of new terminal open in June.
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau says it's been a project nearly four years in the making.
“It's great to see it finally happening…There's still a lot of work to be done,” Rouleau says.
While construction workers are still putting finishing touches on the terminal, the finance committee is crunching the numbers.
It's hard to say what the budget will look like.
They designed the new terminal to keep costs from soaring.
“It's insulated like a Yeti cooler. We have LED fixtures throughout the terminal, so we know it's going to be efficient,” says Rouleau.
Those costs will be added to any maintenance of the old terminal.
“Cut off the water supply, cut off as many utilities, just to maintain it. Um, so we don't have, um, come wintertime we don't have pipes break,” Rouleau says.
In the meantime, the old terminal will transition into a short term storage space that, Rouleau says, eventually will be torn down. That's not where the plans for this sight end.
“Make way for an air cargo facility, because that area is shaping up to be a very important piece of real estate that we have on airport,” says Rouleau.
That's another expense they'll plan for after operations begin at the new terminal.
By then, they'll have a more concrete budget.
Another unknown in the budget is whether the airport will return more than $2 million to the city of Paducah and McCracken County.
That money was used for a portion of the new terminal, but after Barkley received several million dollars in additional funding, now the city and county want to reallocate that money to other local projects.
An example is repairing the roof of the Paducah Convention Center.
The Barkley Regional Airport Authority board will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, May 22.
We're told shifting money back to the city and county is likely to be discussed then.