PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah on Tuesday shared an update on how its new terminal is coming along.
The airport shared photos of the terminal's construction progress via Facebook.
Crews have progressed from a rough graded site, with foundations and underground utilities in place. They've been working on masonry walls, and concrete slabs are being poured.
The airside work for a new aircraft parking apron and taxiway will begin this spring, the airport says.
The final stage of site work will include parking lot construction, landscaping and the terminal curb front later in 2023.
And as construction continues, the Department of Transportation is looking for a new airline to serve the airport. This, after SkyWest announced it’s pulling out of 29 airports, including Barkley.
Leaders with the airport say there will not be an immediate change to flights.
RELATED: Booked a Barkley Regional Airport flight after SkyWest's planned departure date? No need to worry, airport says
The airport is working with SkyWest and the Department of Transportation on a smooth transition to a new air service provider.