PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport shared an update Wednesday on how its new terminal project is coming along.
The airport posted photos from the construction site to Facebook Wednesday afternoon.
So far, concrete block walls, steel beams and columns and laminated wood beams have been fully installed, the airport says.
According to the airport's Facebook post, the next steps include installation of roof panels and other exterior elements.
While construction is still underway, the Barkley Regional Airport Authority is looking for artists to create works that will be featured inside the terminal once it's complete.
There are two open calls artists who live within a 50-mile radius of the airport can apply for. Click here for more details.
To see more photos of the terminal project, click here.