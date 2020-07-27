PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport is moving forward with its new terminal project. Monday, the airport's board received an update from Alliance, Inc. and CHA.
CHA is handling all the civil engineering work. A sketch shows what the new terminal could look like. CHA said on Friday it will start bidding out the site development phase.
In early 2021, they hope to start bidding out for construction of the building. After that comes work for the parking lots and curbside.
Alliance is handling all the design work. The company is currently in the schematic design phase. Once that's finished, they'll start the design phase.
They also said they're very early in the design phase and what you see in the sketches may not be included in their design.