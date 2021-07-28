PADUCAH– The $42 million project to build a new passenger terminal at Barkley Regional Airport remains on track, airport authorities told the Paducah Sun Tuesday.
“I’m very pleased with how everything is proceeding. We’re still moving forward with the terminal opening in the spring of 2023. We had some minor issues but for the most part everything is going as planned,” Dennis Rouleau, the airport's executive director, said.
The new terminal will replace the 67-year-old structure already at the airport.
According to the Paducah Sun, the overall estimated cost of the terminal project is approximately $42 million, primarily funded through federal grants. The airport board, through the efforts of the Barkley Blue Sky Alliance, a community organization focusing on fundraising, is helping to raise the estimated $5 million to $5.5 million needed for the local share of the project.
During a meeting Monday, the airport authority board received an update on bids for airfield work and the apron, as well as the new terminal. The board was also updated on possible next steps in a local fundraising effort connected to the project.
Airport board chairman, Jay Matheny, told the Paducah Sun there was only one bidder for the apron project.
“That bid actually came in over the engineer’s budget estimate by about 26%, and we were a bit surprised by that,” Matheny said. “But to that point (of only having one bidder), any time you do asphalt or paving work or concrete work on the airfield, you have to do it by FAA specs, which is really difficult and completely different than your normal highway work and stuff like that."
Matheny added, the board found some relief knowing bids for the terminal project actually fell short of an engineer's original estimate.
Rouleau told the Paducah Sun that the board would call a special meeting to address these bids.
“We don’t have to wait another 30 days (until the next scheduled meeting), because more time is not helpful to the contractor,” Rouleau said. “We’re trying to do whatever we can to speed it up and not have the contractor have to hold the bids for an extended period of time. The sooner he can award, he can lock in prices, whether on the terminal or the apron.”
Both Rouleau and Matheny are also members of the Barkley Blue Sky Alliance, which also met Monday.
They told the Paducah Sun, representatives of CCS, a professional fundraising organization, have conducted a feasibility study on how a fundraising campaign to support the terminal project could proceed and suggested formally launching a 120-day plan with a goal of raising $3.5 million over 12-18 months.
The discussion with how to proceed with fundraising efforts continued Monday with the BBSA.