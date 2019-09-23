KENTUCKY -- Barkley Regional Airport is getting more than $2 million in federal funding.
The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $968 million in airport infrastructure grants to help improve airports across the United States.
Of that money, $2,296,605 will go to Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah to construct a new terminal building.
This is on top of the $80,000 grant given to the airport last week by the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization.
There is no estimate right now of how much a new terminal will cost to build.
Other local airports are also getting some federal grants. They are:
- Lake Barkley State Park in Cadiz - $150,000 to improve the Runway 02/20 safety area.
- Fulton Airport - $216,000 to remove obstructions.