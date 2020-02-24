Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON...J.T. MYERS DAM...SHAWNEETOWN... GOLCONDA...SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED DAM AND CAIRO .RIVER LEVELS ON THE OHIO RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL THIS UPCOMING WEEK. MANY POINTS WILL GO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY. THE ONLY EXCEPTIONS WILL BE OLMSTED DAM AND CAIRO AS THEY HOLD OFF UNTIL NEXT MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * AT 10:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 47.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&