PADUCAH -- Barkley Regional Airport is receiving state funding for a new terminal.
On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Department of Aviation will provide $5 million towards the new terminal.
The new 30,000 square foot terminal will have modern utilities, more room for TSA security, and a jet bridge for passengers.
It will be located just south of the current terminal.
There will also be expanded parking lots, a new entrance road, and a new terminal apron.
The current terminal was built in the early 1950s.
The project is expected to break ground in spring of 2021 and be completed by 2023.
