LOUISVILLE, KY — Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah has been awarded $16.3 million to construct a new airport terminal.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says the $16,313,391 of federal funds was distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program, and includes a $15,000,000 competitive federal grant, an $815,669 award from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and $497,722 in entitlement funds.
“For many years, I’ve worked to deliver for Barkley Airport and the City of Paducah. I’m proud they were selected for these federal resources to complete a new terminal building—fulfilling one of their highest priorities,” said Senator McConnell. “As the CARES Act continues to be implemented, Kentucky families, workers, small business and healthcare heroes are receiving more of the relief they need to overcome the coronavirus crisis. I’ll keep working as Senate Majority Leader to invest in Kentucky communities so our Commonwealth can punch above its weight.”
Barkley Regional Airport already received $1,138,765 from the CARES Act. The FAA says the federal government will supply 100% of the funding, which normally requires a local match.
The CARES Act has also delivered nearly $34 million to McCracken County, including Mercy Health-Lourdes, Baptist Health-Paducah, West Kentucky Community and Technical College and its students, and McCracken County first responders.
McConnell also recently visited Mercy Health-Lourdes to thank its health care heroes for their dedication to patients on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Addition to these funds, the CARES Act has had a $12 billion impact in Kentucky so far, according to McConnell. The act has delivered $3.9 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education, and economic development priorities.
Kentucky small businesses, farmers and nonprofits received more than $5.2 billion in aid through 50,000 PPP loans, and Kentucky families have received more than $3.8 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.