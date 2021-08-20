PADUCAH– Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman James Comer announced in a joint statement Friday that Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah will receive $10 million for the new airport terminal project.
Barkley Regional Airport had already received $16.3 million from the federal government in September 2020 for the terminal project.
These federal funds were distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program.
“It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Paducah’s community leaders to help secure the funding that will allow for this new terminal project to progress. The Commonwealth’s economic development hinges on our ability to improve and maintain the vital supply chains that run through Kentucky and keep America on the move,” Senator McConnell said.
In July, airport authorities for Barkley Regional said the $42 million project remains on track.
“The news that the FAA is going to award Barkley Regional Airport the second installment of their grant of $10 million in one payment is certainly good news as this will keep the project on time and on schedule," Sandra Wilson, President of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, said. "This is in addition to the $10 million previously received. This funding request has been one of the Paducah Chamber’s top federal priorities and we are proud to be a part of assisting with this exciting new project for our area.”