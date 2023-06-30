PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport recently unveiled technology at their new terminal that they hope will speed-up passenger wait-time at the security checkpoint and increase detection of potentially harmful items in bags.
The 3D image takes a bit longer to process, but with fewer bag searches necessary, TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell says not having to remove electronics and liquids saves time in the long-run.
Howell says these kinds of scanners are usually seen in larger airports, like Nashville and Atlanta. But the new terminal at Barkley Regional provided a "great opportunity" bring that technology to Paducah.
The video below, from 2021, demonstrates what agents see when baggage comes through the machine.
Howell says increased detection capability provided by the machine and the ability to speed things up is a change that benefits everyone. "It becomes a win-win for both us and for passenger," he explained.
Howell says the airport will get more security equipment in the next few months, and has room to expand their TSA operations if more flights are added to the schedule.