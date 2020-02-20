PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport celebrated the completion of renovations to its air traffic control tower with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.
The original tower was built in 1970, and had to be completely gutted. The tower was originally shutdown in 2014 for those renovations, and all work was supposed to be done in 18 months.
But, because of hurricanes, the government shutdown, and budget restraints, the project took more than five years to finish.
While that was being done, controllers worked out of a modified single-wide trailer during the renovations. The tower went back online on Dec. 4.