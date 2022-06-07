PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport has released preliminary data from a survey it conducted asking the community for input on what flyers want from air services at the airport moving forward.
SkyWest currently provides air services at Barkley Regional Airport, but the carrier announced in March that it would be leaving the Paducah airport and many others. Last week Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said the airport is deciding whether to renegotiate for a new contract with SkyWest or go with a new provider. To help inform that decision, the airport launched an online survey to learn what travelers flying out of Barkley most want to see from an air service carrier.
Tuesday, Barkley Regional Airport shared the preliminary top-line results of that survey with Local 6. Here's a look at what survey respondents said they want.
Nearly 4,300 people responded to the survey. Of those, two-thirds said Barkley's current flights are overpriced — something that may change with a new carrier.
Meanwhile, less than half of respondents — 46 percent — said they find current service to be reliable.
Nearly two-thirds of respondents consider themselves frequent flyers, taking more than six flights a year.
When SkyWest announced it would be leaving Barkley and other regional airports, the company said the decision was due in part to a pilot shortage and higher fuel costs.
As the search to find a new air service carrier, the Barkley Regional Airport Board of Directors is heading to Smyrna, Tennessee, to the headquarters of Contour Aviation.
Contour is one of the companies hoping to provide service for Barkley. On Wednesday, the Barkley Regional Airport Authority will hold a meeting focused on Contour's proposal to offers 30-passenger, roundtrip flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Last week, the Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board recommended making Contour the next service provider for the southeast Missouri city's airport. Concord offered the Cape Girardeau Airport a 30-seat jet offering two flights a day to Nashville.
Barkley has received two other bids from air service carriers. Southern Airways Express and Boutique Air are each offering planes that seat eight or nine passengers to provide flights to Nashville.
Download the document below to see the preliminary results from the Barkley Regional Airport survey.