PADUCAH -- The co-owner of a Paducah bourbon and American whiskey bar said it was the "correct moral decision" to voluntarily close after one of his employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Brian Shemwell and Tom "Fish" Adams co-own Barrel and Bond, located at 100 Broadway in downtown Paducah. Shemwell said they first opened the bar on Nov. 14, 2019, and stayed open for about four months before the pandemic hit.
Kentucky bars were allowed to reopen on June 29. On July 1, Barrel and Bond welcomed back customers.
Shemwell said after they reopened, they took extensive safety measures to protect both the staff and customers - such as requiring everyone who enter to wear masks, using single-use gloves when serving customers, and spacing the tables so the seats were at least 6 feet apart. They also asked for reservations for groups of more than four so the staff can rearrange the seating for social distancing.
Shemwell said they decided on Thursday to close Barrel and Bond again after learning one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Shemwell said from what he understands, there was a person with COVID-19 who frequented several establishments within the community. Shemwell said his employee was around someone who was previously around the person with COVID-19. Just to be on the safe side, Shemwell said his employee, who was asymptomatic, decided to get tested. They later learned the employee was positive.
"I'm very thankful that employee made a very responsible decision, because otherwise, we would not have known and we would continue to be putting people at risk," said Shemwell.
Shemwell said deciding to temporarily close the bar again was not a difficult decision.
"The correct moral decision was to shut down, or you're putting a lot of other people at risk. And that would keep me up at night," said Shemwell. "I couldn't go to sleep."
Shemwell said he, his co-owner, the general manager, and the remaining five staff members have all been tested and are awaiting their results. In the meantime, they are all under self-quarantine.
"What I felt was my responsibility to prevent further spread that first, we all go get tested so we have that information. And two, that we shut down until we get those results just to keep the rest of our staff safe and then our customers who come in," said Shemwell. "And I think that that level of transparency is paramount within this community downtown."
Shemwell said they have already surface cleaned the entire space using health department recommendations. Shemwell said they will probably have a professional come in to clean the bar as well.
Shemwell said the safety of staff and customers should be a priority for all establishments.
"The bars and restaurants, that they take this serious and they act in a similar manner if they are compromised in that degree, because otherwise, it is my fear that if we do not take this as serious as we need to, that sooner or later - and probably sooner rather than later - we will all be shut down again," said Shemwell. "And I think that that is, at this point, only a matter of time until I see with my own two eyes that everybody is taking the same type of precautions. And I think people need to be held accountable for that. And I'm probably not going to make any friends by saying that. But at this point, there is a bigger picture here for me."
With that in mind, Shemwell commends the other businesses that have decided to voluntarily close to keep everyone safe.
"And it is my hope that they eventually and one day, reap the benefits of putting others first, being selfless, as opposed to being concerned just about a bottom line," said Shemwell.
Among the businesses that have voluntarily closed is Paducah Beer Werks, which announced Sunday night that it will close for a few days after learning that several customers were in direct contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Paducah Beer Werks said it will remain closed after one of its employees tested positive.
Meanwhile, Dry Ground Brewing Company announced Thursday it has also temporarily closed after one of its employees said they were exposed to someone in their close circle who tested positive. The employee's test came back negative, but Dry Ground Brewing Company decided to close as a precaution so its remaining employees can get tested.
Sprocket Innovation said they are following the lead of Dry Ground and closing temporarily as well.
Etcetera Coffee also announced it has temporarily closed after staff members were informed they had been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. The staff members will be tested.
The FoxBriar Cocktail Bar, which was originally slated to reopen on Thursday, said it will postpone its reopening date as a precaution.
Maiden Alley Cinema said it will close the theater this weekend as a precaution as well.