PADUCAH — In a post on their Facebook page, Barrel and Bond says they will be closing early on Halloween, Sat. Oct. 31, and will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for regular business hours. The post says this decision is to keep from creating an unsafe situation in the bar.
Additionally, the bar says they will be strictly following the guidelines listed below during all hours of operation.
- Each guest should have a mask on before entering the building and should keep their face covered until physically seated at a table. The post says you are welcome to check out the bar selection, but your mask is required before leaving your seat and you have to keep it on until you return to your seat.
- Drinks will be delivered to your table but moving about while drinking with your mask down will not be allowed under any circumstances.
- The bar says they absolutely cannot safely seat groups larger than four guests. The post says large groups should expect to be broken up into small tables. Tables cannot be moved since they have been spaced to safe social distance measures.
- The bar will continue with card-only payments. Barrel and Bond says cash is very dirty and spreads many germs and viruses, not just COVID-19.
Barrel and Bond also stresses that every employee has their temperature checked before they begin their shift and are masked from the time they start working until they leave at the end of the night. The bar says employees wash their hands frequently.
Additionally, the bar says hand sanitizer is placed on every table for you to use and all tables have been spaced at least six feet apart and are fully sanitized between seatings. The bar says all check presenters, ink pens, and other wares that are served to you are also sanitized between each customer use.
