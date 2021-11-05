MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman is running for reelection.
He filed his paperwork Friday morning at the McCracken County Courthouse.
Bartleman represents District 3 and says he looks forward to continuing his work with the county.
"The main focus is to continue on a lot of progress we've made for years and years," Bartleman says. "We've needed to have a sports complex and we're on the cusp of having that done. We found a way to finance it."
Bartleman says he also wants to work with the city to improve the quality of life for residents.
He says he wants to work with the county to find ways to attract business and bring more jobs to the area.