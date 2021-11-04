MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman will file his candidacy papers for his reelection bid Friday, the commissioner tells Local 6.
Bartleman announced his intention to run for reelection in September.
He was first elected to the McCracken Fiscal Court in 2014, and he was elected to his second term in 2018.
Bartleman is a former Paducah Sun journalist, where he covered politics and government. He retired after 39 years at the paper. He is also the former community relations director of Mid-Continent University.