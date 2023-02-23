MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield Independent Schools says a basketball game that was scheduled for Thursday night at Mayfield High School was canceled due to "a potential safety concern."
The district says it was made aware of the potential safety issue regarding the basketball game, and leaders decided to postpone the game "out of an abundance of caution." The district did not disclose further details about the nature of that possible safety concern. However, the district sent Local 6 a statement from Superintendent Joe S. Henderson, which reads in part:
"Mayfield Independent School District always encourages faculty, students and community members to notify us, if they feel there is a safety concern. Shortly before 4:45 PM, we received notification of a potential incident that could have impacted the safety of those attending the ballgame between Mayfield and Graves County tonight. We immediately informed local law enforcement and they began an investigation. We decided it was in the best interest of all involved to postpone the game until we could gather more information. We know many fans were looking forward to tonight’s game, but we must always put the safety of our students and community first."
Mayfield High School was scheduled to play Graves County High School. A Local 6 photojournalist was actually at the high school to cover the game when we learned that the game was postponed and law enforcement had been called.
Mayfield Independent Schools tells Local 6 the game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Mayfield High School.