PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Fire Department will face off Sunday at 5 p.m. at Stuart Nelson Park in a Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game to benefit the Family Service Society.
According to a Facebook post by the Paducah Police Department, admission to the game is free, but they are taking in canned food donations for the Family Service Society. The Family Service Society helps to give food, medicine, clothing, emergency dental, utility assistance and other necessities to those who could use a helping hand.
Lieutenant of Paducah Fire Department Bobby Bonds says he hopes these events not only have a positive impact on the community but also on the departments themselves.
“My hope for these events is really just to benefit the people in Paducah to do something that’ll make a difference while at the same time, trying to get our department, police department, fire department better rapport,” he says. “We typically see everybody at the bad times … but we wanna be there when some good things are happening as well and get to know each other and kind of be competitive.”
This isn’t the first time the police department and fire department have done something like this —Bonds says this is their third softball game. He also says they’ve had basketball and football games. They hope to have more events like this in the future. Bonds says the best way to find out about other events like these is to check their Facebook page.