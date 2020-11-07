LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Last month, Local 6's Chris Yu tooks us to see all the frights and delights at Bayou Bluff Bales hay bale display in Smithland, Kentucky, where the Williams family created a Halloween attraction area families could enjoy while social distancing.
Those who visited the display were treated to designs including Halloween monsters, movie characters (like the Minions), and even beloved celebrities, like Doll-hay Parton. Livingston County Clerk Sonya Williams, Michael Williams and their sons, Ty and Drew, worked together to decorate the bales.
And the display offers more than family-friendly fun. It also raises money and non-perishable food items for those in need. Today, the Williams family gave us an update on how much they collected this year — more than twice the amount of money and food raised last year!
The family says the collected 1,251 cans of food and $2,500.
In 2019, they collected 502 cans of food, and raised $1,155.55 for Livingston County Helping Hands.
Click here to watch our original story on Bayou Bluff Bales and to see more photos of the display.