LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — It's an annual tradition where you can see all kinds of shapes and designs on straw and hay bales.
The fourth year of Bayou Bluff Bales kicked off on Saturday.
It started out as a friendly contest.
"We kind of got into a little competition with neighbors and then that's how it really started," said Michael Williams, co-owner of Bayou Bluff Bales. "People started talking about it like, 'Hey, have you seen their hay bales? It's really big. Let's go look at it.'"
Now, it's a way for the Williams family to give back, especially during times of inflation and hardship for people throughout the county.
The family collects donations for Livingston County Helping Hands.
"It's more difficult on families to purchase food, drive to the grocery store to purchase food," said Sonya Williams, co-owner of Bayou Bluff Bales. "It's just — inflation is difficult on families and so we want to help them out as much as we can."
To give back, the Williams family designs and puts the bales together, which takes time and effort.
They're anticipating a great season.
"I think it's definitely going to progress, and it'll definitely get better as the month goes on, and of course, more and more people come," said Ty Williams, the son of Michael and Sonya.
The public can drive through the property from sunrise to sunset. It's available seven days a week from now until the end of the month.