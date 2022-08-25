PADUCAH, KY — Barbeque on the river will be just a little bit different this year.
Beautiful Paducah announced on their website they'll be modifying BBQ on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," reads a quote from John C. Maxwell, accompanying the announcement.
Beautiful Paducah says this year's theme is Smoke on the Water, "in honor of BBQ returning to the river...and the role we plan for music to play in this year's festival and the future years to come."
They say location isn't the only thing that'll be different this year, but changes will offer guests and vendors more ways to have fun at the festival.
According to the announcement, they're offering booth space on and off the river for the first time ever, with participants who want to avoid crowds, alcohol, and high-traffic setting up shop at Noble Park.
If you're worried about the commute, don't be — they'll be offering free public transportation to and from Noble Park and BBQ on the River.
In another new twist, guests will now be able to take to-go alcoholic beverages, in designated cups, anywhere within the festival bounds, thanks to downtown Paducah's designation as an "Entertainment Destination Center."
According to the announcement, attendees who stop by the Beautiful Paducah tent will also be able to vote on a beautification project for 2023. They'll have three options to choose from, and whichever project gets the most votes will be Beautiful Paducah's first large-scale beautification project of the year.
With all of those big changes planned, there a few things that will remain the same: there will be thousands of pounds of delectable BBQ to enjoy, plenty of artisan booths to peruse, live music to tickle your ears, and much fun to be had.
For more information about this year's changes, or to read more about BBQ on the River, click here.