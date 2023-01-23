It's been exactly five years since two 15-year-olds' lives were tragically taken in a shooting at Marshall County High School.
In the wake of their deaths, we've learned just what it means to be Marshall Strong.
And on this somber anniversary, we're remembering Preston Cope and Bailey Holt — and the lasting impact their kindness has had on a whole community.
Monday's events
“Hate is too great a burden to bear. I have decided to love.”
Marshall County High School posted that quote — by civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — as students get ready to kick-off kindness week.
Monday's events include a moment of silence, a Marshall Strong wreath laying ceremony, and a blood drive — where Marshall County HOSA students are encouraging the community to give the gift of life.
The annual Marshall Strong Community Blood Drive is happening at the high school 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Donors must make an appointment to attend.
For more information, click here.
Be like Bailey
What does it mean to #belikeBailey?
According to her friends and loved ones, it means smiling and being kind.
Bailey was known as a bubbly person — someone with a beautiful smile and a kind heart.
In a prior interview with Local 6, Bailey's mom reported she had "effortless" grades, and was the kind of person who would do anything for anyone who needed it.
"I know that she would have been the shooter’s friend in a heartbeat if she knew that he needed someone to talk to. Because that is the kind person she is," Bailey's mom said.
Her aunt, Tracy Tubbs, told Local 6 in a previous interview Bailey was compassionate — she was a helper.
Her dream was to be a labor and delivery nurse — to support mothers as they brought new life into the world.
As a tribute to her generous, loving spirit, Baptist Health Paducah has given her that honorary title, with a plaque bearing her name forever on-display in the hospital.
In 2018 — on what would have been her 16th birthday — a scholarship was created in her honor.
The Bailey Holt Memorial Nursing Scholarship benefits Marshall County students interested in the nursing program at Murray State University.
Play like Preston
How do you #playlikePreston?
According to those who knew and loved him, Preston was a hard worker.
He's remembered as someone who loved life, and had big dreams.
He fell in love with baseball at a young age and was an enthusiastic player on the Marshall County Baseball team.
The dedication he showed on the field — and in life — is what it means to "play like Preston."
His parents told Local 6 in a 2019 interview he was a "bright light in the lives of everyone who knew him."
"He was just an outstanding young man. He loved life. He could have been anything he wanted to be. He was smart," Preston's dad said.
"I called him the perfect son. He was the perfect son.”
The field at Marshall County High School is now named "Preston Cope Field" in his honor.
His legacy also lives on in the form of scholarships, tournaments, and the Play like Preston Foundation.
Impact
Things have changed at Marshall County High School since the deaths of Preston and Bailey.
Student safety is a top priority — there are now metal detectors at every entrance.
Bags are checked and backpacks are not allowed.
There are also three officers on staff helping with security.
And on a large display case, you'll see the words "Marshall Strong" in several places. On the top shelf of that case are two pictures — one of Preston Cope and the other of Bailey Holt.
The impact of the shooting is felt beyond the Marshall County School District, stretching across the commonwealth with the passage of new laws.
House Bill 273 — also known as "The Bailey Holt and Preston Cope Victims Privacy Act" — was passed in 2021. It amends the open records act to exclude photos and videos of victims of violent crimes from public access.
And in 2019, Senate Bill 1 — "The School Safety and Resiliency Act" — was signed into law.
It helps boost security at Kentucky schools, providing access to resource officers, counselors and mental health programs.
Before it was passed, the families of Preston Cope and Bailey Holt shared their stories with lawmakers.
Locally, the Merryman House created the Marshall County Resiliency Center to help survivors of the school shooting cope with the trauma.
Students attending the center have access to free counseling, peer support groups, and community education.
While the memory of that tragic day will always linger, the Marshall County Community continues to push forward.
Yard signs, car decals, t-shits are reminders, and even a digital archive at the local library serve as a reminder that despite the loss, the community remains #MarshallStrong.