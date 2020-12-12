PADUCAH—Paducah police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old boy. Police say Dashon Chandler was last seen at 1900 S. 25th St. in Paducah. He was last seen wearing a blue and white hoody with light blue pajama pants. He has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'6 and weights 130 pounds. Call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 if you see him.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office also needs help locating a 15-year-old boy. Cody Cobb was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday around 1400 Main Street in Murray. Cody is 5’5 and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with gray jogging pants and white Nike shoes. Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Cody is asked to call 270-753-3151.