Benton, KY — "Empowering girls to be leaders."
That's what Marshall County Schools says was the goal of a forum at White Oak Wedding Barn organized by the Student Leadership Class at Marshall County High School.
There were nearly 150 students there, from 4th through 12th grade. Local 6 was in attendance too, speaking with students — who said hearing from women in leadership roles help them better visualize their future.
Sarah Umbarger, who attended the forum, told Local 6 that "leadership conferences like this really help build that core dynamic of expressing how you feel and what you want to change in your world."
After the event, MCHS explained in a social media post that about 20 of their female leadership students used their own leadership skills to plan the whole event themselves, including food, decor, activities, and the forum's guest speaker, Mandy Perez.
Perez — the Kentucky Teacher of the Year — is a beloved sixth grade english and language arts teacher at Crittenden County Middle School. She told Local 6 she believes the future of female leadership is bright in Marshall County, and that it was an honor to be invited to speak at the forum.
“As they embark on their journey of becoming future empowered female leaders, I encourage them to remember to just BE; be self-confident, be resilient, and be connected.”