MARION, IL — The Beach Boys will perform live at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in southern Illinois in November.
The band, which has sold more than a 100 million records since it formed in 1961, will perform at the Marion, Illinois, venue on Nov. 5.
Today, the band is led by Mike Love, and Bruce Johnston — who joined the band in 1965 — is helping continue the band's legacy.
According to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center website, tickets range between $59.99 and $169.99.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit marionccc.com.