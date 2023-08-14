THE BEACH BOYS IMAGE (1).png

MARION, IL — The Beach Boys will perform live at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in southern Illinois in November. 

The band, which has sold more than a 100 million records since it formed in 1961, will perform at the Marion, Illinois, venue on Nov. 5. 

Today, the band is led by Mike Love, and Bruce Johnston — who joined the band in 1965 — is helping continue the band's legacy. 

According to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center website, tickets range between $59.99 and $169.99. 

For more information or to buy tickets, visit marionccc.com.

