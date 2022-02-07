Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, will open a new operations center in Paducah to assist with long-term tornado recovery efforts.
Mercy Chefs will base its Beacon of Hope Kitchen operations at Lone Oak Middle School.
The kitchen will provide a variety of services to tornado damaged communities including:
- Provide hot meals to those in need
- Support local agencies providing continued tornado relief
- Provide lodging and meals for long-term relief teams traveling to the area
- Implement the Mercy Chefs Grocery Box Distribution Program in Western Kentucky
“This community needs us,” said Gary LeBlanc, co-founder of Mercy Chefs. “We have been amazed by the resolve of the people we’ve met, the people we’ve shared meals with over the past six weeks. But we also know the long recovery that lies ahead and know that we can play a big role in that recovery.”
Mercy Chefs was founded in 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. According to the organization, its Beacon of Hope Kitchen model was utlilized in Bay County Florida after Hurricane Michael. The kitchen provided assistance to the community for years after the hurricane struck.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Lone Oak Middle School in Paducah on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
The new kitchen will assist relief efforts in Graves, McCracken, Marshall, Hopkins and Lyon counties.